Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.71.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $375.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $379.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,884,150. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 83.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Read More: What is a support level?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.