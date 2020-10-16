Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.71.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $375.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $379.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,884,150. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 83.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

