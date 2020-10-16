Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,381,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

