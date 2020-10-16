Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $302.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.52. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $314.00.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,877,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

