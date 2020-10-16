Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1,813.54%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVVC. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.