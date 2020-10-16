Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1,813.54%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
