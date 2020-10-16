Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Universal Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

