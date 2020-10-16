Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GHL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 27,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $284,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,201.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $392,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,331.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 128,447 shares of company stock worth $1,422,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 192.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $2,824,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

