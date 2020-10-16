Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Sell

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NYSE GLOB opened at $198.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $201.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after buying an additional 40,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 12.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

