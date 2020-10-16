Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,160 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,041% compared to the average volume of 540 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,011.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $177,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

