Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,466 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 910% compared to the typical daily volume of 343 call options.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.