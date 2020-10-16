Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,369 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 2,876 call options.

NYSE EB opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $870.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eventbrite by 73.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 138.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 619.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

