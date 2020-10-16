Tiffany & Co. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 37,432 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 9,358 call options.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.03. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $88.42 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

