Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,181% compared to the average daily volume of 367 call options.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at $451,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,754. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.34 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.