Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,466 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 441% compared to the typical volume of 456 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 625,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 369.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 171.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 108,401 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 69.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the period.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.69. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

