Kraton Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,564 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,104% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 call options.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $28.97 on Friday. Kraton has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kraton by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.