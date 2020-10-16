Adtalem Global Education Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,015 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,592% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.