Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 455,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 96.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $40.60 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Regency Centers
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Regency Centers
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eventbrite
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eventbrite
Tiffany & Co. Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Tiffany & Co. Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hostess Brands
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hostess Brands
Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report