Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 455,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 96.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $40.60 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

