Flotek Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,000% compared to the average daily volume of 233 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

FTK opened at $2.97 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $211.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 42,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $107,771.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,405.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 244,630 shares of company stock valued at $580,856 over the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 94,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

