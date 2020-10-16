Investors Purchase Large Volume of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Call Options (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,719 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 690% compared to the typical daily volume of 597 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.68.

JBHT opened at $141.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

