Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.