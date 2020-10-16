CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.58.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get CGI alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CGI by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 331,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $69.27 on Friday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.