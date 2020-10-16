Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.20.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

RS stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

