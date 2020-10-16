Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.20.
RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.
RS stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
