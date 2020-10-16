Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (VLB.TO) (TSE:VLB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (VLB.TO) (TSE:VLB)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.06 and last traded at C$29.94. 2,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.87.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.72.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Rise Gold Shares Down 1.9%
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Shares Down 0.3%
Kasikornbank Public Stock Price Down 0.4%
EVR Trading Down 1.1%
