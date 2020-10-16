iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.61. 25,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,536% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

