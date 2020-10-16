iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.61. 25,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,536% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Down 0.7%
iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Rise Gold Shares Down 1.9%
Rise Gold Shares Down 1.9%
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Shares Down 0.3%
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Shares Down 0.3%
Kasikornbank Public Stock Price Down 0.4%
Kasikornbank Public Stock Price Down 0.4%
EVR Trading Down 1.1%
EVR Trading Down 1.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report