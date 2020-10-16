Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Down 1.9%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD) dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

About Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

