Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Shares Down 0.3%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 6,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 29,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Well Done LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

