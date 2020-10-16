Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.22. 746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kasikornbank Public in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

