EVR (LON:DEV) Trading Down 1.1%

EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11). Approximately 1,011,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,679,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00.

About EVR (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes software for the consumer and corporate market primarily in the United Kingdom. It develops gamification engine and customer relationship management system. The company develops instant win games, which include Spin to Win and Scratch Card games; skill based games; augmented reality filters, such as Snapchat world lenses and Facebook facemasks; self-activating POS kit, a digital platform to track and monitor the distribution of individual POS kits and measure the success rate of activations by venues; virtual reality solutions; and themed / seasonal games to incentivized loyalty programmers and augmented reality consumer.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for EVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.