Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL) Shares Up 0.3%

Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,358.00 and last traded at $1,354.00. 10,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1,350.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,359.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1,346.15.

About Wells Fargo & Co. Pfd. Series L (NYSE:WFC.PL)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

