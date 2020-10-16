Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 0.8%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.90. 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.70 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.