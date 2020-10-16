Arlington Asset Investment (NASDAQ:AI) Trading Down 1.4%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AI) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 114,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 463,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AI)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.