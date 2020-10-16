iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Trading 0.2% Higher
iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Down 0.7%
iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Rise Gold Shares Down 1.9%
Rise Gold Shares Down 1.9%
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Shares Down 0.3%
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Shares Down 0.3%
Kasikornbank Public Stock Price Down 0.4%
Kasikornbank Public Stock Price Down 0.4%
EVR Trading Down 1.1%
EVR Trading Down 1.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report