China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Shares Down 4.2%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Feihe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55.

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

