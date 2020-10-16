iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.27. 1,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

