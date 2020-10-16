iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Shares Up 0.3%

Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.52. 993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55.

