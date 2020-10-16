The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) (LON:QRTR) Trading Down 4.3%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) (LON:QRTR)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). Approximately 735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) (LON:QRTR)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

