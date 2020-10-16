Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading Up 1.8%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $81.50. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.