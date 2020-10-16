Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Trading Up 1.7%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) were up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 17,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 76,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

About Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of digital platform. Its platform is focused on enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies across various exchanges in one account. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

