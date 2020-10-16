WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Down 3.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 45,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 46,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WildBrain from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. WildBrain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

