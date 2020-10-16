ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ADT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 37.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,882 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.40. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

