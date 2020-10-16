Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

