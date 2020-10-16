Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $904,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Analyst Recommendations for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ADT Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
ADT Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Expeditors International of Washington Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Expeditors International of Washington Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Radius Health Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Radius Health Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Columbus McKinnon Corp. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Columbus McKinnon Corp. Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report