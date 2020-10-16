Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $93.86 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

