Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

NYSE BAM opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,895,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,013,000 after buying an additional 584,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 137,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

