Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Radius Health stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at $81,074,239.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,988,296.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Radius Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,007,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after buying an additional 120,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 45.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 153,725 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

