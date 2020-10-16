Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

CMCO opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $877.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.