CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 724,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 223,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXM opened at $9.16 on Friday. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

