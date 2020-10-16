AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS opened at $45.04 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.24, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 163,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $7,284,059.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 496,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,549,576.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,503,200 shares of company stock worth $111,993,739. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AXIS Capital by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.