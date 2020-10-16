Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $39.48 on Friday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 4,669.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silgan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

