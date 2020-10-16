Reviewing Independence (NYSE:IHC) and Federal Life Group (NYSE:FLFG)

Independence (NYSE:IHC) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Independence has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Independence and Federal Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $374.45 million 1.52 $12.40 million N/A N/A Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.78 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Independence has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares Independence and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 0.38% 3.11% 1.35% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Independence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Independence and Federal Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Independence beats Federal Life Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through general agents, independent brokers, and independent producers in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

