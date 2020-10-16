Contrasting Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

This table compares Qutoutiao and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $790.85 million 0.85 -$386.20 million ($1.52) -1.56 OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 21.90 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -26.39

OneConnect Financial Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -43.29% -2,417.23% -85.81% OneConnect Financial Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qutoutiao and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 1 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qutoutiao presently has a consensus target price of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 56.12%. Given Qutoutiao’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Qutoutiao on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.