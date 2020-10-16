Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) and Huazhu Group (OTCMKTS:HTHT) Head to Head Analysis

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) and Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Huazhu Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Huazhu Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Huazhu Group -16.22% -25.67% -2.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Huazhu Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huazhu Group $1.61 billion 7.53 $254.00 million $0.85 48.60

Huazhu Group has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Candlewood Hotel and Huazhu Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A Huazhu Group 1 3 7 0 2.55

Huazhu Group has a consensus price target of $37.83, indicating a potential downside of 8.44%. Given Huazhu Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huazhu Group is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Risk and Volatility

Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huazhu Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huazhu Group beats Candlewood Hotel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Candlewood Hotel Company Profile

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of September 30, 2018, it had 698 leased hotels, 3,139 manachised hotels, and 218 franchised hotels with 409,516 rooms. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

